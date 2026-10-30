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Journalist Mark Guidi is of the view that defensive instincts do not come naturally to Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez and believes that there is enough evidence to suggest that he will not improve in the future.

Former Rangers boss Russell Martin brought in the 24-year-old centre-back from Peterborough in the summer of 2025 and despite struggling to get minutes in the initial days of his Ibrox career, he managed to cement his place in the starting lineup from November onwards.

During the summer transfer window, Fernandez drew interest from south of the border, with Championship outfit West Ham United considering him ‘an outside target’.

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Rangers brought in Olwethu Makhanya from Philadelphia Union this summer and Fernandez has formed a partnership with the South African in the heart of the Gers defence.

However, Fernandez’s performances have come under heavy scrutiny this season and following the game against Hearts on Wednesday, Peter Lovenkrands clamed that Makhanya is always covering for Fernandez’s mistakes.

Despite his poor performances, Derek McInnes has started him in all eleven league games so far this season and Guidi is of the view that there is enough evidence to prove that the Nigerian centre-back will not improve.

He stressed that the Rangers defender does not have the natural defensive instinct and stated that Fernandez has the wrong notion of his own quality.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“There is enough evidence about Fernandez because he has been a Rangers player for 15 months; the evidence is there that he is not going to change”, Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (18:37).

“He will gamble.

“He thinks he’s better than what he is. Defensive instincts do not come naturally to him.

“That’s not his first thought, so it’s clear.

“It’s like the old saying in the coaching: a leopard won’t change its spots.

“So Derek knows every time when he picks him that there’s a chance that he’s going to let you down.”

Last month ex-Scotland midfieldert Peter Grant stated that Makhanya cannot trust his defensive partner Fernandez, which will be a concern for McInnes.

The 2-2 draw against Hearts on Wednesday marked Fernandez’s 50th appearance in a Rangers shirt and he has a tough task on his hands to prove his doubters wrong in the coming weeks and months.