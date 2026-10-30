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Liverpool shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili has revealed that he feels calmer and more comfortable at Anfield this season, while stressing there has been an increase in team unity.

Alisson remains the established first-choice between the posts for Andoni Iraola’s side, despite there having been uncertainty over his future during the summer.

Nevertheless, Mamardashvili has been entrusted with the Reds’ goalkeeping duties in both of their EFL Cup outings, including Wednesday’s home encounter against Chelsea.

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The Georgian made his opportunity count, producing a string of important saves as the tie remained level and eventually headed towards a penalty shootout, where the Reds secured victory.

Mamardashvili also proved instrumental in the shootout, saving Emmanuel Emegha’s penalty to hand Liverpool a crucial advantage on their way to progressing.

Now the goalkeeper is playing under a new boss, with Arne Slot having been sacked and replaced by Spaniard Iraola.

Mamardashvili insists that Liverpool are now both more organised and united as a team, compared to when Slot was in charge.

He also stressed that on a personal level, he feels much calmer than before.

Goalkeeper Age Alisson 34 Giorgi Mamardashvili 26 Freddie Woodman 29 Vitezslav Jaros 25 Harvey Davies 23 Liverpool’s goalkeepers

Mamardashvili told Geo Team about the differences between last term and the current campaign: “I’m calmer now and playing without stress at Liverpool.

“Also, this year, we’re more organised and united as a team.”

Liverpool are now preparing for a demanding test against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and Alisson is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Mamardashvili will nevertheless be eager to make the most of any further opportunities that come his way, with the Georgian keen to strengthen his case whenever called upon.

With Alisson’s contract expiring at the end of the season and no extension yet agreed, Mamardashvili’s gradual rise towards the number one role is an increasingly realistic prospect.

Since their defeat to Manchester City earlier this month, Iraola’s Liverpool side have put together a five-match unbeaten run and will be looking to carry that momentum into the weekend’s showdown.

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the connection between the Reds’ supporters and players is growing stronger, identifying that bond as a potentially significant factor in the club’s fortunes this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to have ‘requested a private box’ to watch Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov in action during their next Champions League fixture, with Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on the midfielder.