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Fixture: Bournemouth vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Dean Court.

Farke’s side played out a 0-0 draw away at Sunderland last time out and it represented a further slowing of momentum, which may concern the German boss.

Leeds have now gone four league games with a win, a run which contains two 0-0 draws on the road.

With the Whites having sparked hopes they could challenge for a spot in Europe this season, Farke will know what a valuable thing it would be to beat Bournemouth in their own backyard.

The Cherries have been on a good run of form and come into this afternoon’s clash on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

The last meeting between the two teams, which took place at Dean Court in April this year, resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth will surely have a large amount of respect for Leeds heading into the clash, with former Whites striker Jermaine Beckford having revealed recently that people in the camps of opposing teams are all saying the same thing about Leeds.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth today is James Trafford, while the three centre-backs ahead of him are Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin and Nico Elvedi.

In the wing-back roles, Leeds have Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield will provide a key battleground and Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Harry Wilson and Daniel James support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth at any point then he has options off the bench to turn to and they include Lukas Nmecha and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Wilson, James, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bijol, Bard, Longstaff, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Bahoya, Nmecha