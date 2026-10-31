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Aston Villa will turn their attention to Fenerbahce wide-man Oguz Aydin if they fail to land RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, it has been suggested in Turkey.

The Villa Park outfit had a busy summer transfer window and they were particularly keen on adding to their forward department.

Villa thrashed out a loan deal for Alejandro Garnacho with Chelsea and in the dying days of the transfer window agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Ibrahim Mbaye.

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While Mbaye has managed to hit the ground running with four assists in nine appearances so far, Garnacho has struggled to get minutes under his belt at Villa Park, registering only 95 minutes in all competitions.

Villa are once again in the market to sign a winger and they are targeting the upcoming January window to bring in reinforcements.

They have their eyes on RB Leipzig’s Norwegian winger Nusa, who is having a tremendous season with the Bundesliga side, delivering eight goal contributions in seven league games so far.

Fenerbahce’s 26-year-old winger Aydin is also on their radar and it was suggested that Aston Villa scouts were present during the Yellow Canaries game against Galatasaray recently to watch him.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aydin assisted a goal in Fenerbahce’s 2-1 defeat against Galatasaray and Aston Villa’s coaching staff have been impressed with the Turkish international’s versatility to play on both wings.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Villa could come after Aydin in the January transfer window if they fail to strike a deal for Nusa.

Nusa’s current deal with Leipzig is set to expire in 2029 and it is still not clear whether the German outfit will be ready to get into negotiations with Villa to sanction his departure mid-season.

In the event of Unai Emery’s side going after Aydin, they could present the Turkish giants with an offer in the region of €12m to €13m.

Now is not the first time Aydin has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as in 2024, Merseyside outfit Everton scouted the winger.

Scottish giants Rangers were among his suitors in the summer transfer window, but the player stayed with Fenerbahce.

Aydin featured against Unai Emery’s side in the Champions League early this month and Aston Villa came out 6-0 victorious at Villa Park.