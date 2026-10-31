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Former Premier Leaghue goalkeeper Brad Friedel has suggested that David Moyes will have more concerns than Matthias Jaissle following Everton’s EFL Cup win over Newcastle United.

Last month, Everton edged past recently relegated Wolves with a 1-0 victory to secure their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

On Thursday night, Newcastle United travelled to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where they were treated to an eventful first half as the Toffees went into the break with a two-goal advantage, courtesy of James Garner and Hayden Hackney.

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Everton extended their lead after the interval when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a superb cross for Thierno Barry to score his seventh goal of the campaign.

Newcastle found the net late on, but could not prevent the Merseyside outfit from securing a 3-1 win and a place in the quarter-finals.

However, the scoreline arguably flattered Everton, who were second best to Jaissle’s men in terms of possession, total shots, shots on target and touches in the opposition box.

Friedel feels Newcastle delivered a strong performance despite the defeat, suggesting Moyes will have more cause for concern than Jaissle when reviewing the match ahead of their next meeting.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

He argued that the result could have been very different had the visitors avoided the individual errors which led to Everton’s first two goals, while insisting there were more positives to take from the Magpies’ display than the scoreline suggested.

The former USA international said on talkSPORT (29th October, 21:39): I do think Newcastle United played pretty well tonight.

“I think when they review the game and they’re going to play in the league in a couple of days’ time, I think David Moyes will be more worried than Jaissle.

“I think cut out two individual mistakes on the first two goals and it’s a different story.

“So I do see, from a football standpoint, I see positives [for Newcastle].”

In the Premier League, the Toffees sit eleventh after recording two wins, four draws and two defeats, with Moyes’ men set to face Newcastle again on Monday.

The sides will renew their rivalry at St James’ Park on Monday night, with the Magpies holding a slender one-point advantage over Everton in the league table.