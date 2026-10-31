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Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed that he has reassured Tommi O’Reilly of his importance to the team, while confirming that the Aston Villa loanee is not expected to return until after the international break.

The Aston Villa academy graduate has spent much of his career away from Villa Park on loan, representing Real Union, Shrewsbury Town, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra.

O’Reilly attracted interest from Portsmouth and Oxford United during the summer transfer window before eventually joining Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan.

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McCann had already outlined his expectations for the Villa talent, before the midfielder caught the Doncaster boss’ attention with an impressive display against Peterborough United shortly before the international break.

O’Reilly scored his first goal for Rovers earlier this month, leaving League One boss McCann ‘pleased’ to see the Aston Villa loanee get on the scoresheet.

McCann has revealed O’Reilly has suffered a training setback and is unlikely to return until after the international break.

He admitted that the injury is particularly disappointing because the Villa loanee was beginning to find his form after scoring, having taken a knock to his ankle shortly before finding the net, while he also acknowledged that O’Reilly has been frustrated by the setback.

Loan at Real Union Shrewsbury Town MK Dons Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Tommi O’Reilly’s loan spells

The Doncaster Rovers boss revealed that he has reassured the midfielder that he remains an important part of his plans, stressing that the club waited patiently to sign him amid interest from several other sides in the summer and will provide him with the support needed to regain his fitness and make an impact upon his return.

Speaking on Doncaster’s official channel (2:15), McCann said: “Tommi’s had a bit of a setback in training, which is going to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“Probably won’t see him again until the international break.

“And it’s disappointing for him because he was just getting up to form when he scored; he got a whack in his ankle just before that goal.

“But I had a good chat with him, he was disappointed and down.

“Just picked him up to say he’s going to be a really important player for us, we waited so patiently to get him after so many clubs after him in the summer; he just wants to get his season going.

“So we’ll give him all the support he needs to get him back and hopefully when he comes back he’ll be a really important player for us as well.”

O’Reilly will be keen to regain match fitness as soon as possible, while Doncaster will carefully monitor his recovery to ensure he does not suffer another setback.

It remains to be seen whether the Aston Villa loanee can regain his impressive form upon his return.