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Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has expressed confidence that Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah will lead Trabzonspor to the Turkish Super Lig title and enjoy a productive Conference League campaign.

The 34-year-old brought his lengthy association with Liverpool to an end over the summer before embarking on a new chapter with the Black Sea Storm.

The Egyptian has wasted little time making his mark in Turkey, delivering an impressive return since arriving in his new surroundings.

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Salah has found the net ten times and registered five assists in 13 appearances for the Turkish outfit, making him a central figure in their attacking plans.

The Liverpool legend currently shares the top spot in the Super Lig scoring charts, highlighting the weight of his contribution to Trabzonspor’s campaign as they sit third in the standings, behind Amedspor and leaders Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor have also made a strong start to their Conference League campaign, winning two of their opening fixtures to occupy fourth place in the league phase.

With Salah already making such a considerable impact, Mahmoud has now placed his faith in the Liverpool legend to help bring the Super Lig title to Trabzonspor while also steering them towards a successful European campaign.

Won at Liverpool Premier League x2 FA Cup EFL Cup x2 Champions League UEFA Super Cup FIFA World Club Cup Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool trophies

Mahmoud told HT Spor (via Futbol Arena): “I am certain that Salah will bring the Super Lig championship to Trabzonspor and carry the team forward in the Conference League.”

Since Thomas Reis took charge at Trabzonspor last month, they have won all six of their matches, giving the Turkish side further momentum heading into the upcoming fixtures as they continue to benefit from Salah’s presence.

Earlier this month, suggestions emerged that Reis was developing specific tactical plans to get the best out of the Egyptian, with the manager keen to maximise his involvement throughout the season.

Salah’s influence has also been reflected in the latest ELO rankings, where he moved ahead of Lionel Messi among the top 50 players competing outside Europe’s five leading leagues.

The now Trabzonspor man is likely to have an eye on Anfield on Sunday as Andoni Iraola’s side are preparing for a challenging encounter against Arsenal.

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor recently pointed out the growing connection between Reds supporters and the players, which could prove a decisive factor over the course of the season in his view.