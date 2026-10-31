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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are now starting to pick up momentum and have won back to back league games, most recently going to Chelsea and winning 2-0.

De Zerbi will now want that to become a treble of wins this evening and visitors Crystal Palace arrive in less than great shape.

While Palace did edge out Fulham 1-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek, they have won just one of their last five Premier League games, with Pierre Sage under pressure.

There was an injury worry over James Maddison heading into today’s clash, but De Zerbi confirmed in the run-up to the match that he is available.

The Spurs boss also recently expressed his happiness with winger Mathys Tel, though also admitted there are areas he needs to improve.

The two sides last met in March this year, with Crystal Palace visiting N17 and running out 3-1 winners; they also won their previous visit 2-0.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace, while at the back to keep things tight, De Zerbi goes with Archie Gray, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Andrew Robertson.

In the engine room, De Zerbi will want to see his side take control and he goes with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while Mohammed Kudus, Omar Marmoush and Mathys Tel support Dominic Solanke.

There are a host of options on the bench for De Zerbi to change his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace if he needs to throughout the 90 minutes and they include Pedro Porro and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Kinsky, Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Fernandes, Kudus, Marmoush, Tel, Solanke

Substitutes: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Kulusevski, Davies, Porro, Williams-Barnett