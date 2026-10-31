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Fixture: West Ham United vs West Brom

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs West Brom for this afternoon’s Championship clash at the London Stadium.

The Hammers head into the clash sitting in fifth spot in the league standings after collecting 22 points from their opening 12 games, a total which is just one more than today’s opponents West Brom have managed.

West Ham have had an issue with the way they start games and they have fallen behind in the first half of nine of their 15 games across all competitions, something Nuno will need to fix soon.

They suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat against Southampton last time out, while West Brom were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End.

Both clubs last met when they were members of the Premier League and West Ham ran out 3-1 winners at the Hawthorns on that occasion, in May 2021.

West Ham are without centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos for today’s league clash.

Mavropanos has been attracting transfer interest in recent weeks, but West Ham are firmly opposed to letting him leave the London Stadium in the January window.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs West Brom today, while at the back Nuno picks Kyle Walker-Peters, Airidas Golambeckis, Max Kilman and Morato.

In midfield, the West Ham boss goes with Arne Engels, Mohamadou Kante and Divine Mukasa, while further up the pitch Jarrod Bowen, Edvin Austbo support Pablo.

If Nuno needs to shake things up and change up his West Ham lineup vs West Brom then he has options to call for from the bench and they include Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos.

West Ham United Lineup vs West Brom

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Golambeckis, Kilman, Morato, Engels, Mukasa, Bowen, Austbo, Kante, Pablo

Substitutes: Areola, Piroe, Solomon, Castellanos, Magassa, Soucek, Veltman, Orford, Mayers