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Besiktas striker Hyeon-gyu Oh is not expected to leave the Turkish club in the winter transfer window despite renewed interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Korea international joined Besiktas from Genk in February, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Black Eagles.

The former Celtic striker hit the ground running, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the league during the second half of last season as the club finished fourth.

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The 25-year-old also made his mark in the Turkish Cup, scoring twice and setting up another goal.

In April, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were said to be interested in his services, but neither club made a move over the summer, with Spurs instead strengthening their attack with Omar Marmoush.

Oh has continued in a similar vein this season, already registering seven goal involvements across the 17 appearances he has made so far, showing his rapid improvement is no flash in the pan.

His standout display came against Hoffenheim in the Europa League earlier this month, when he scored twice and provided an assist in a 3-2 victory.

Clubs played for Suwon Bluewings Gimcheon Sangmu Celtic Genk Besiktas Clubs Oh has played for

Besiktas manager Vincenzo Italiano is understood to be keen to keep the former Celtic player beyond January, with the club aware of renewed interest from Tottenham as well as newly promoted Hull City, who have entered the picture.

According to South Korean media outlets (via Turkish daily Milliyet), Oh is not expected to leave Besiktas in January and is set to remain at the club until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2029, could now see a move to England become more likely next summer.

Tottenham endured a slow start to the season, particularly in front of goal, but have found their scoring touch in their last three matches, netting seven times across three wins to climb to eighth in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites will make a move when the transfer window opens, with Oh potentially following in the footsteps of his compatriot and former Spurs skipper Son Heung-min, whom he has described as an inspiration.

Hull City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit tenth in the table, but it remains to be seen whether they will pursue the Besiktas striker in January or wait until the summer to strengthen their attacking options.