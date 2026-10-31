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Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen for this evening’s Scottish League Cup semi-final tie at Hampden.

Rangers have started to build up real momentum under McInnes and the Gers boss will know just how much an early trophy in the cabinet could boost that for the rest of the season.

Standing between Rangers and a spot in the final are Stephen Robinson’s Aberdeen, who will have their eyes on springing a shock this evening.

Aberdeen arrive at Hampden though having lost three of their last four games, including back to back defeats at the hands of Falkirk and Dundee United.

Robinson’s side have already played Rangers this season, being edged out 1-0 at Pittodrie in a Scottish Premiership clash at the end of August.

The Aberdeen boss badly needs to spring a surprise on Rangers, but the odds are firmly against him being able to do so.

Rangers dropped points in midweek with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Hearts, a game which saw Gers winger Djeidi Gassama come in for fierce criticism, while Emmanuel Fernandez was also criticised.

In goal for in the Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen is Ivor Pandur, while in front of him McInnes picks Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Mankhanya and Tuur Rommens.

The midfield battle may be hugely important at Hampden and Rangers have James Penrice and Nicolas Raskin in the engine room, while Badredine Bouanani and Kim-Min Su support Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi.

If McInnes needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he can change his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen by using his substitutes, with options that include Dan Neil and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Rommens, Penrice, Raskin, Bouanani, Kim, Kelsy, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Neil, Dragojevic, Chukwuani, Curtis, Gassama, Miovski