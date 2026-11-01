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Fixture: Falkirk vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Falkirk for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at the Falkirk Stadium.

Celtic will be keen to return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw by Dundee United and will start as firm favourites to do so this afternoon.

Falkirk though will enter into the match with a degree of confidence, having won their last three Scottish Premiership games on the spin, conceding just one goal in the process.

Celtic will give that defence a thorough examination this afternoon though, with the Bhoys attack having shown what they can do recently when putting seven goals past Hearts.

The two sides have already met once this season, with Celtic running out 2-1 winners at Parkhead in August.

If Celtic can claim all three points today then they will establish a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Falkirk have lost three of their five Scottish Premiership games at home this season, most recently being beaten 2-1 by Dundee.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Falkirk this afternoon is Sam Johnstone, while ahead of him O’Neill goes with Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield will be an area Celtic want to control and to get the job done, O’Neill has Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and the experienced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leading the attack are Haissem Hassan, Callum Osmand and Camilo Duran.

If O’Neill needs to influence the game through his changes from the bench and switch up his Celtic lineup vs Falkirk then he has options to call for and they include James Forrest and Kasper Hogh.

Celtic Lineup vs Falkirk

Johnstone, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Duran, Osmand,

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Hogh, Emenalo, McCowan, Tounetki, Mheuka, Murray, Forrest