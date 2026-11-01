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Legendary boss Fabio Capello has dismissed comparisons between Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amid the German’s continuing loan spell at Juventus.

The 24-year-old joined the Old Lady on a season-long loan in a bid to revive his fortunes after an underwhelming campaign at St James’ Park.

However, his spell in Turin has so far yielded mixed results, with the striker yet to win over all the doubters in Italy.

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An Italian journalist has already pointed out the inconsistency in Woltemade’s performances, describing the assessments of his displays as ‘rollercoaster judgements’.

The German is still waiting for his first Serie A goal after seven appearances, having also managed just one start in the competition, showing his struggles to secure a regular place in the side.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Randal Kolo Muani remains Luciano Spalletti’s preferred option in the number nine position in Serie A, though Woltemade has often partnered him and did so again on Saturday night against Napoli.

Woltemade’s returns have been considerably brighter in the Europa League, where he has started all three of Juventus’ matches and contributed to four goals, offering far more encouragement.

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There have been comparisons with former Juventus striker Ibrahimovic, with Guglielmo Vicario admitting he wants to see an Ibrahimovic-like impact from Woltemade.

Capello thinks that Woltemade could well bring something to Kolo Muani as a partnership and he is hoping to see the Frenchman amongst the goals.

The legendary boss though is not willing to entertain the Woltemade-Ibrahimovic comparison.

Capello told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Maybe Kolo Muani will get back to scoring; Napoli has brought him luck in the past.

“I still hold to my opinion: Juve’s strikers perform better as a pair.

“Kolo Muani seems more comfortable with Woltemade alongside him.

“Maximum respect, but Woltemade doesn’t even seem related to the young Ibrahimovic.”

Juventus’ wider struggles have done little to ease Woltemade’s situation, with the Old Lady managing just one win in their last four matches and Spalletti coming under considerable pressure at the helm.

The Bianconeri now face Napoli tonight, with Woltemade hoping to make a stronger impression.

Italy legend Alessandro Costacurta recently described the German as a useful option for Juventus, while acknowledging that there remains room for improvement in his game.

Meanwhile, the Turin giants have no clause to terminate Woltemade’s loan early and send him back to St James’ Park, meaning they would need to discuss any such arrangement with Newcastle.