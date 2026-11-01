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Former Newcastle United star Lee Clark has warned that the new project at St James’ Park under Matthias Jaissle will take time, with the club having taken a step back on their approach.

Following the end of the 2025/26 season, Newcastle’s manager for the last five years in the shape of Eddie Howe, stepped down from his role and was replaced by a young and relatively unknown German manager, Jaissle.

The 38-year-old’s previous work experience involved stints at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

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At Red Bull Salzburg, Jaissle worked with up and coming talents, among the notable mentions is Manchester United star Benjamin Sesko, who worked with Jaissle early on in his career before establishing himself at the top level.

Clark is sure that Jaissle was handed the Newcastle post due to the fact he has experience working with younger and up and coming players.

He stressed there has been a change in approach at St James’ Park, which he thinks did not fit with what Howe wanted.

“Our new manager has a history of player development in the Red Bull organisation in the Austrian Bundesliga at Salzburg and then in the Saudi Pro League”, Clark said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (7.29).

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“I think that was his remit.

“I think that was the reason Eddie wanted to come out of it because he wanted to carry on with going for trying to get the next level of player.

“The club have changed their ambitions and wanted to go down the untried, the youngsters and developing them and possibly selling them on for big money like we have in the past.”

Implementing the project Jaissle has been entrusted with is not going to be an easy ask, particularly in the Premier League, Clark insists, with a warning that it will need time.

“That is going to take time, especially when most of those players have no Premier League experience.

“It’s completely different to any other league in the world and to throw seven or eight youngsters in there, untried and untested Premier League players, was always going to be a difficult ask.”

Newcastle exited the EFL Cup against Everton last week, but play the same opposition on Monday evening, this time at St James’ Park.

The cup exit put a quick stop to the feel-good factor from the weekend win at Crystal Palace, leaving Jaissle again having to pull a result out of the fire against the Toffees.