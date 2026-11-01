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Former England shot-stopper Rob Green has highlighted Aston Villa star Nicolas Jackson and feels his form has been a big bonus for the Villans this term.

The 25-year-old returned to the starting lineup for the Villans’ Premier League meeting with Fulham at Villa Park on Saturday night.

The Senegal international once again proved decisive in the final third, getting on the scoresheet as Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw by the Cottagers.

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Jackson’s latest goal brought his tally to eight from just 12 appearances since arriving from Chelsea over the summer.

No other player in the Villans’ squad has matched his goalscoring return this season, underlining the significant impact the striker has made in the Midlands so far.

Former Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert recently gave his view that Jackson represents an upgrade on Ollie Watkins, who departed during the summer for the Saudi Pro League.

Now, Green has revealed that he feels Jackson has been a delight to watch this season under Unai Emery.

Club played for Casa Sports Villarreal Mirandes Chelsea Bayern Munich Aston Villa Clubs Nicolas Jackson has played for

The ex-Premier League star also pointed out Jackson’s ability to drive the team upfield and deliver in front of goal, adding a valuable dimension to Aston Villa, which he feels makes the attacker a bonus.

The former England international was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Nicolas Jackson has been a joy to watch under Unai Emery this season.

“He has the ability to drag the team up the pitch.

“He’s scoring goals and he’s been a bonus for the team.”

Last month, former Aston Villa star Andy Townsend also reflected on Jackson’s transformation, suggesting he had not seen the striker produce performances of his recent level during his time at Chelsea.

A former Senegal international has previously backed Jackson to reach the elite bracket of Premier League strikers, with Jackson now looking to sustain his impressive form.

Before the international break, Aston Villa face two demanding tests against Barcelona and Manchester United, with Emery set to rely on Jackson to maintain his influence across both fixtures.