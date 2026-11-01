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Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has questioned Reds boss Andoni Iraola taking off Trey Nyoni during the clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool played host to Arsenal on Merseyside in a mouth-watering Premier League clash that did not disappoint despite just containing a single goal.

A Kai Havertz strike in the 16th minute proved to be the only difference between the two teams as it finished 1-0 to the Gunners.

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Liverpool did have strong periods, penalty appeals turned down and hit the woodwork through Florian Wirtz, but failed to register any shots on target.

Looking for an equaliser, Iraola brought on Dominik Szoboszlai on the hour mark and replaced Nyoni, who had been handed a start.

It was a move that surprised Warnock, who explained that Nyoni had enjoyed a good game and also played a number of line-breaking passes.

Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live (1st November, 17:47): “I’ve got to say I’m surprised.

Liverpool Arsenal 56% possession 44% possession 17 shots 10 shots 0 shots on target 3 shots on target 7 corners 4 corners Liverpool-Arsenal key stats

“I think he’s been really good, Trey Nyoni.

“I’ve talked about his couple of passes a minute ago where he fizzed them through the lines.

“But Szoboszlai as good as he is in terms of his energy, his output and what he gives you in closing people down, he does have a little bit of ill-discipline in him and he can stray beyond the ball.

“And that is what Nyoni has done so well in this game.”

Nyoni has been making a big impression for Liverpool this season and earlier this term, Reds legend Phil Thompson backed him for a starting spot.

In the last summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest made a play to take Nyoni away from Liverpool, but saw the Reds rebuff them.

Nyoni will have done his chances of further starts no harm with his display against the champions and with a clash against Fenerbahce on the agenda in the Champions League on Wednesday, he may well be given the vote to play in Istanbul by Iraola.