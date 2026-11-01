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Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has heaped praise on Badredine Bouanani’s display in the Gers’ 1-0 victory over Aberdeen, singling out the attacker as a dangerous presence throughout the semi-final.

The 21-year-old arrived at Ibrox on deadline day from German side Stuttgart, completing a season-long loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

Shortly after joining, the Algerian was hailed for his ‘great pedigree’ by former Rangers star Ryan Jack.

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However, Bouanani initially found regular playing time hard to come by, with Derek McInnes reluctant to disrupt his established starting eleven amid the Gers’ impressive run of form.

The attacker eventually announced himself last month against Dundee, finding the net to register his first goal in Rangers colours.

In the midweek meeting with Hearts, Bouanani also claimed his first assist for the Gers, setting up Olwethu Makhanya’s late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw.

For Saturday’s Scottish League Cup encounter with Aberdeen, he was handed a start in the game and played his part as Rangers won 1-0 and booked a spot in the final.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Ryan Naderi’s 83rd-minute strike proved decisive for the Glasgow giants, ending Aberdeen’s hopes of springing a surprise at Hampden.

Assessing the clash, Halliday pointed to Bouanani as a rare bright spark in a scrappy encounter, posing a real threat, and credited the attacker with igniting Rangers’ strongest spell of the game.

Halliday said on BBC Sportsound: “I thought Bouanani just lit the game up.

“In a game that lacked quality and composure I thought he looked so dangerous.

“He was the catalyst that sparked that excellent Rangers spell.”

Rangers will now have the chance to win early silverware this season in what would be a real boost.

The Gers have one more fixture before the international break, with St Mirren awaiting them next weekend, and Bouanani will be looking to carry on his recent momentum.

Rangers’ option to make the attacker’s loan permanent is understood to be valued at around €18m, a figure that would make him the club’s record signing should they activate it.

Whether the Glasgow giants are prepared to meet that valuation remains to be seen, but if Bouanani continues to make an impression, Rangers could look to negotiate a lower fee and secure his long-term future at the club.