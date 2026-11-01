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Liverpool legend John Aldridge has taken aim at the Arsenal players and the way they go to ground during games, following the Gunners’ 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s men were hoping to close the gap to Arsenal to just three points in the Premier League, but ended up slipping nine points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was Kai Havertz who settled the contest with a goal in the 16th minute and though Liverpool huffed and puffed, they could simply not break through a resolute Arsenal backline.

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Liverpool had a remarkable 18 fouls given against them during the course of the Premier League clash, to Arsenal’s ten, while a total of four yellow cards were handed out to the Reds, as opposed to four for the Gunners.

Towards the closing stages of the encounter, Arsenal’s Noni Madueke went to ground and it prompted a furious response from Aldridge.

Bemoaning that no foul had been committed, the former striker claimed that Arsenal are forever going to ground and referees are falling for it.

He said on LFC TV (1st November, 18:23): “Unbelievable! Unbelievable! They just go down and the referees fall for them.

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“He’s not even touched him.

“Football today, honestly sometimes. That’s not a foul.”

Arsenal have regularly come in for criticism for winning fouls by going to ground easily and the clash at Anfield will do little to change that opinion.

Goalkeeper David Raya was also handed a yellow card in stoppage time for time wasting as Arsenal attempted to run down the clock.

Liverpool must now shrug off the defeat and prepare to switch their focus to the Champions League, where they are in action away at Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

Arsenal are in action the same night, away at Slavia Prague.