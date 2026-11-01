Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour has lauded Tottenham Hotspur loanee Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny, describing the youngster as a ‘great player’.

The 20-year-old joined the Gas on a season-long loan deal during the summer in search of regular first-team football and an opportunity to continue his development.

Russell-Denny revealed that Yusuf Akhamrich’s spell at the Mem last season influenced his decision to make the move to Bristol Rovers.

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The attacker has so far been used primarily as an impact substitute by the Gas, with his appearances often coming in the closing stages of matches.

Boss Steve Evans once again introduced the midfielder from the bench during Saturday’s League Two meeting with Fleetwood Town, with Bristol Rovers trailing by two goals.

Although the Gas ultimately suffered defeat, Russell-Denny made his mark by scoring his first goal for the club, which also proved to be their only strike in a 3-1 loss.

After the clash, experienced defender Kilgour praised Russell-Denny’s pedigree and work ethic, describing him as an honest player and expressing hope that his maiden goal will provide the momentum to flourish.

Loan star On loan from Reiss Alexander-Denny Tottenham Hotspur Keenan Gough Charlton Athletic Tommy Leigh Bradford City Philip Sanyaolu QPR Bristol Rovers’ loanees

Kilgour also recognised the difficulties of adjusting to League Two at such a young age, but stressed that Bristol Rovers are fortunate to have a player of Russell-Denny’s ability in their ranks.

The Gas defender said on Bristol Rovers’ official channel (10.03): “Reiss is a great player, from great pedigree, from a Premier League club.

“He’s worked his socks off every week. He’s a good honest lad.

“As you can see today, he’s a great player so hopefully that [goal] helps him kick on.

“It’s tough when you’re a young boy like him and you come to League Two.

“It is hard, but he is a good lad and we’re very lucky to have him.”

Last month, Evans also highlighted the Spurs loanee as a magician, while acknowledging that there remains room for him to improve.

Russell-Denny will now be hoping his breakthrough goal provides a platform for securing a more regular starting role as the campaign progresses.

Meanwhile, another Tottenham loanee, Jamie Donley, has recently attracted praise from ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke for his impressive performance against Doncaster Rovers.