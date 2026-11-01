Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former Crystal Palace winger Jobi McAnuff has hailed Tottenham Hotspur attacker Luca Williams-Barnett for his ‘incredible play’ during the Premier League clash against the Eagles.

On Saturday night in N17, Roberto De Zerbi’s side secured their third consecutive Premier League victory with a 2-0 win over the Eagles, as they start to build up real momentum.

Strikes from Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke ensured Spurs could see out the contest and claim all three points.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In the 88th minute, Spurs prospect Williams-Barnett was introduced as a substitute for Mathys Tel, with the Lilywhites looking to see out their lead.

The appearance marked the youngster’s first outing in the Premier League and his second senior appearance of the season, having previously featured in the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic.

Reflecting on a specific passage of play late on, McAnuff singled out Williams-Barnett and highlighted the excellent delivery that Mohammed Kudus should have converted.

McAnuff also urged Crystal Palace supporters and the club’s hierarchy to exercise patience with boss Pierre Sage, despite the team’s poor run of form.

Level played at England U15 England U16 England U17 England U18 England U19 England levels Williams-Barnett has played at

The former Premier League winger said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I would like to think Crystal Palace fans and the hierarchy give Sage a bit of slack.

“Incredible play by Luca Williams-Barnett, dribbling and taking players on.

“Crosses the ball across the six-yard box and Mohammed Kudus has to score.

“He is two yards out.”

Williams-Barnett will now be hoping to earn further opportunities under De Zerbi, making the most of any chances that come his way as he looks to continue his development.

However, the midfielder could also attract interest during the winter window, with suggestions emerging last month that a number of clubs were monitoring his situation.

Williams-Barnett remains under contract in north London until 2028, with Tottenham understood to be keen to retain him as part of their plans even though it has been suggested he is drawing interest.

Meanwhile, Spurs could face an uphill battle to land Hyeon-gyu Oh in January, with Besiktas counting on the striker to remain at the club until the end of the season.