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Aleksey Batrakov’s agent Vladimir Kuzmichev has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool will be watching the Galatasaray star against Stuttgart, insisting that ‘at this stage’ there is no basis to the claims.

Batrakov arrived in Istanbul during the summer window, completing a €25m move from his boyhood club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 21-year-old has wasted little time making his presence felt in Turkey, registering six goal involvements in just eleven appearances and quickly establishing himself as an important figure at Cimbom.

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The Russian has also demonstrated his ability to deliver on the biggest stage, finding the net against Barcelona in the Champions League last month.

The midfielder’s impressive performances have inevitably attracted attention, with Aston Villa monitoring his display against Fenerbahce, where he remained on the pitch for 80 minutes.

More recently, there have been claims that Liverpool have requested a private box to watch Batrakov in action when Galatasaray face Stuttgart on Tuesday night.

However, Kuzmichev has played down the speculation surrounding the Reds’ interest, casting doubt on suggestions that Liverpool will be sending scouts to assess Batrakov and making clear that no approaches have been made by any clubs.

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The agent also stressed that Batrakov has settled well at Galatasaray, expressing his belief that the midfielder can develop into a leadership figure within the team.

Kuzmichev was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Webaslan: “There have been no contacts with other clubs.

“The season is going well and I think he has also settled into life at Galatasaray.

“He has now become one of the team’s key players and hopefully he will soon grow into a leader.

“The reports suggesting that Liverpool will be sending scouts to watch him against Stuttgart are nothing more than rumours.

“There is absolutely no basis to them at this stage.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will have representatives in attendance on Tuesday, but Batrakov will be focused on producing another influential performance for Galatasaray.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be keeping tabs on the Russian, while Paris Saint-Germain have likewise been linked, as his growing reputation could spark a wider transfer battle in the coming windows.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have their own Champions League assignment on Wednesday night, with the Reds travelling to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce as they look to extend their winning run in the competition to four matches.