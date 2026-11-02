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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has insisted that forward Luca Williams-Barnett has ‘all the potential to become a great player’ following his first-team debut in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites started the Premier League season with zero wins in their first five league fixtures, but recently they have begun to gain real momentum to climb up the table, having secured three consecutive victories.

On Saturday, Spurs secured a commanding 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, with goals from Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke, to secure all three points at N17.

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Manager Roberto De Zerbi decided to bring on young attacking talent Williams-Barnett in the 88th minute to replace Mathys Tel, with Spurs seeking to see out the remainder of the game.

Williams-Barnett previously featured for Tottenham in an EFL Cup tie against Charlton Athletic this season, but it was his first appearance for the London outfit in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has made an impressive impact on team-mate Kinsky, who believes that Williams-Barnett has all the potential to become a great player at Tottenham.

Kinsky was quoted as saying by journalist Jay Harris: “He has the quality, personality and all the potential to become a great player.

Level played at England U15 England U16 England U17 England U18 England U19 England levels Williams-Barnett has played at

“I was happy for him.

“It is a huge motivation to get the minutes here.

“He had the crowd cheering for him.”

Following his impressive display against Crystal Palace, Williams-Barnett was praised by former Eagles winger Jobi McAnuff for ‘incredible play’ during his Premier League debut.

Last month, it was suggested that Williams-Barnett could leave N17, as a ‘move is currently being planned’ with the winter transfer window approaching in a few months, despite Spurs desire to keep him at the club.

The attacker began his football journey in Luton Town’s youth system before signing with Tottenham in 2018, and then, after progressing through the ranks, he put pen to paper on his first professional contract in 2025.

He still has two years remaining on his current deal with Spurs, and with Xavi Simons still sidelined due to injury, he could provide depth behind James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, while gaining crucial experience with the first-team.

Tottenham are due to lock horns with Leeds United next in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether Williams-Barnett will be able to get game time against the Whites, who are winless in their last five league games.