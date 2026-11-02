Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United talent Henry Johnson has admitted there is no time to switch off as he remains keen to make progress in his career at the club.

Johnson joined the Newcastle youth system at Under-10 level, and after progressing through the ranks, he has established himself as a regular in the Under-21 set-up.

This campaign, the centre-back has made major strides in his career at St James’ Park, as during pre-season, he made his first-team debut in a friendly against Valencia in August.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 18-year-old explained that he is striving to improve constantly and he has admitted that in order to reach the highest level, there is no time to switch off and take his foot off the gas.

He has also credited manager Matthias Jaissle for the trust shown in him and he believes that playing in multiple positions will open a lot of doors for him to keep progressing in his career.

Johnson said on Newcastle United’s official site: “I have been with the first-team in pre-season and played almost every minute with the Under-21s.

“I am striving to get better every week, and I’m never content with where I’m at because I always want to improve from the previous game and training session.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“To get to the very top, you cannot switch off. I am really pleased with where I am at the minute, and I’m glad Robbie [Stockdale] and the head coach [Matthias Jaissle] have trusted me.”

He insists he holds big belief in himself as he bids to make his dreams at Newcastle come true.

“As long as I am on the pitch, I am happy with wherever I’m playing. In my head, I believe in myself to the max, and I am number one at any position.

“That is just what gets me going. I’m in this game to show I can get to where I want to be.

“That takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight, and playing multiple positions will help.

“I am thankful that I am getting the opportunity to build.”

This term, Johnson has made 12 appearances in all competitions and registered two goal involvements in the process, playing as a centre-back and right-back.

Now, Johnson has the opportunity to help Newcastle United’s Under-21 side secure a place in the EFL Trophy knockout stages, as a minimum of two points will be enough to seal automatic qualification.

The Magpies Under-21s secured a 3-1 victory in their first game against York City, but stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Bradford City, and are now in second position in Group C with three points.

Up next, Newcastle United’s Under-21s are due to lock horns with Rotherham United on Tuesday, and will want to get a positive result to secure their place in the knockout stages.

The game also gives Johnson a further taste of senior football.