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Rangers may feel better about collapsing an agreed deal to sign winger Couhaib Driouech, as it has been suggested he ‘is barely making an impact’ at Celta Vigo as part of signings that have ‘contributed virtually nothing’.

During the summer window, the Gers explored several options to bolster their wide attacking ranks, with Driouech emerging as an appealing option in their search.

Rangers reached an agreement on personal terms with the Moroccan and also struck a deal with PSV Eindhoven, with the proposed transfer valued at €8m.

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He flew into Glasgow, underwent a medical and was even in the stands as he watched the club he expected to join in action.

However, Rangers ultimately pulled the plug on the move after concerns emerged over an injury identified during the medical process, bringing the proposed deal to an abrupt end.

Rangers’ decision to withdraw from the deal prompted a reaction from PSV director of football Earnest Stewart, who expressed his bewilderment at how things had unfolded, while a Dutch journalist also took aim at the Gers.

Derek McInnes’ side eventually addressed their need for greater depth out wide by bringing in Badredine Bouanani and Kim Min-su towards the closing stages of the window.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Driouech, meanwhile, still secured a summer departure from PSV, joining Celta Vigo in pursuit of the next step in his career.

However, his spell in Spain has yet to gather momentum, with the winger managing just 251 minutes across eight appearances for Os Celestes without registering a single goal involvement.

Spanish journalist Alberto Bravo Cameselle has now highlighted Driouech’s lack of influence at Celta Vigo, placing him among several summer arrivals who have so far struggled to make their mark at the club.

Cameselle wrote on Spanish outlet Metropolitano: “The new signings, so far, have contributed virtually nothing.

“Couhaib Driouech is barely making an impact, while Aleix Febas has raised doubts about his performance in several matches.”

Rangers could feel justified in their decision to abandon the signing of Driouech, particularly given that the Moroccan is not setting the world alight at Celta Vigo.

Bouanani, meanwhile, has attracted praise from Andy Halliday, who hailed his display against Aberdeen at the weekend.