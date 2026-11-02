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Sunderland‘s ‘driving force’ behind their interest in Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, who was recently scouted by Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United, has emerged.

Catamo, a Mozambican winger, has been catching the eye with his performances in Portuguese football and drew Premier League interest last summer.

Liverpool considered the 25-year-old a potential target in July, but Sporting Lisbon were reluctant to let him leave, while Bradley Barcola remained the Reds’ priority and ultimately ended up at Anfield.

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There was serious interest throughout the summer from Sunderland too.

Sunderland were prepared to offer the winger five times his current salary but could not reach an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a transfer and signed Malick Fofana from Lyon.

Interest in Catamo has not died down as the winter transfer window draws closer.

Sunderland remain keen and given their current struggles in the Premier League could need game-changing additions in the new year.

Leeds and Everton are also admirers though and are actively tracking Catamo.

It has now emerged that, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Regis Le Bris’ first team coach Fonte is the ‘main driving force’ behind Sunderland’s interest in Catamo.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Fonte, a former Portuguese international, is convinced that the 25-year-old could play a pivotal role in helping the club change their fortunes.

Sunderland are currently rock bottom in the Premier League table, having managed just one win in nine games, and are at serious risk of relegation.

Le Bris continues to be backed by the club and the pressure will be on to make signings in January if the situation has not drastically improved.

Sporting Lisbon will be sure to drive a hard bargain given that losing Catamo in the middle of the season would be unwelcome.

However, with multiple Premier League sides interested in the winger, the Portuguese giants may also spy a chance to bring in a big fee from a January sale.

Now all eyes remain on whether any side make a firm move for Catamo as January approaches.