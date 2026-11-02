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Rangers attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has had his performance for Anderlecht against Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League hailed, potentially increasing the chances of the Belgian giants keeping him.

Aasgaard moved to Rangers from League One outfit Luton Town in the summer of 2025, agreeing to a four-year deal at Ibrox.

However, despite featuring regularly for the Scottish side, the 24-year-old was allowed to leave for Anderlecht this summer after Derek McInnes decided he was no longer part of his plans.

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Anderlecht brought the Norwegian in on a £1m season-long loan, with the Belgian club holding a £5m option to make the move permanent next summer if he impresses.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Belgian side, making five league appearances, including two starts.

The Rangers loanee was criticised last week for his performance in Anderlecht’s 4-0 defeat to Gent.

However, the midfielder started for Anderlecht on Sunday against Westerlo, with Aasgaard scoring his first league goal for the club and helping his side secure a 4-1 victory.

Rangers star Country on loan Connor Barron England Thelo Aasgaard Belgium Danilo Botafogo Nedim Bajrami Al-Taawoun Oscar Cortes Huracan Rangers players on loan outside Scotland

He was hailed for his display by Belgian journalists Aernout Van Lindt and Florent Malice.

The pair noted Aasgaard’s performance, highlighting his accurately placed free-kick and impressive one-touch lay-offs as evidence of the quality he has brought to the side, admitting that the Rangers loanee showed the quality Anderlecht signed him for.

They also pointed to Aasgaard’s technique, vision and composure on the ball, suggesting that his playing style reflects the qualities traditionally associated with Anderlecht.

Van Lindt and Malice wrote in their column for Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant: “Aasgaard immediately showed why Anderlecht signed him.

“His perfectly placed free-kick caught the eye, as did his exquisite one-touch lay-offs.

“Technique, vision and composure on the ball – everything in keeping with the tradition of the Purple and White.”

Aasgaard will hope that his impressive performance can help him secure regular game time at Anderlecht as he looks to kick on.

Rangers will be watching with great interest for any signs that Anderlecht will trigger the option to buy, sending a cash windfall to Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Rangers recently secured a 1-0 victory against Aberdeen to book their place in the Scottish League Cup final.

A former Rangers midfielder praised Badredine Bouanani’s performance in the 1-0 semi-final win, highlighting the forward’s threat throughout the contest.

If Aagaard does return next summer, he could have to battle Bouanani for game time in the event Rangers keep the Stuttgart loanee.