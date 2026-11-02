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Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has praised Aston Villa loanee Bradley Burrowes as a fantastic talent after the youngster scored his first professional goal.

Burrowes joined Aston Villa’s academy in 2021 after impressing in the youth set-up at League Two side Bristol Rovers.

After impressing in the youth ranks at Villa, the forward signed his first professional contract in March 2025.

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Later that year, the 18-year-old made his Premier League debut with the Villa Park outfit, coming off the bench against Crystal Palace.

Burrowes was sent to League One side Wigan Athletic during the summer transfer window to secure regular playing minutes.

The attacker has made nine League One appearances for the Tics so far, including six starts.

He started in a League One fixture against Bromley on Saturday, where he scored his first professional goal, helping his side secure a 3-2 win.

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Caldwell expressed his delight at Burrowes scoring his first professional goal, stressing the significance of reaching that milestone at the age of 18 and describing the youngster as a fantastic talent.

The Wigan boss also praised his youngsters for the freedom, courage and confidence they showed when taking on opponents in one-v-one situations, highlighting their willingness to attack defenders despite the difficulty of those situations.

Speaking to Wigan Athletic’s official media, he said: “Yes, I just said that it is always a big moment to score your first professional goal.”

“He’s [Burrowes] 18-year-old and a fantastic talent.

“K’Marni’s one of our own, [he is] 20 years old, a fantastic talent.

“It is great to see young players play with that freedom and expression and courage to get at people and go 1-v-1 situations when it is not an easy part of the game.

“They [Burrowes and Miller] were relentless today, they kept going and [they] deserve their goals, which is great to see.”

Burrowes will hope to build on his performance and score more goals for the League One side as he bids to work towards a Villa Park return as an improved player.

Meanwhile, with the winter transfer window now on the horizon, Aston Villa are looking to further bolster their squad.

It was recently suggested in Turkey that the Villans could target Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin if they are unable to secure a deal for RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa.