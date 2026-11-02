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Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona to add depth to their defence. The Uruguayan had fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, with a move to the Premier League offering him the chance to secure regular playing time.

Araujo has made a positive start at Anfield, with manager Andoni Iraola deploying him at right-back. Despite the position not being his natural role, the 27-year-old has adapted well, with suggestions that he has settled into life at Liverpool.

His performances have prompted calls for Liverpool to exercise their option to sign him permanently next summer. However, with a significant part of the season still to come, the club should take time to assess the move, particularly given Araujo’s injury record and his previous struggles for consistency at Barcelona.

The case to keep Araujo may not be as cut and dried as some feel and Inside Futbol look at five reasons why Liverpool signing him on a permanent basis could be a mistake.

1. Injury record remains concern

Araujo has struggled with injuries at various points in his Barcelona career, including muscular problems that have kept him out for extended periods. Liverpool need defenders they can rely on over a full season, particularly with the demands of domestic and European football, with games coming thick and fast.

His injury record does not mean he will necessarily suffer further setbacks, but it is a risk Liverpool must consider before committing the substantial fee of €55m. The club have already had to deal with defensive absences and adding another player whose availability could be uncertain may not be the best solution.

Araujo has the quality to strengthen the backline, but Liverpool need to be confident that he can stay fit and contribute consistently and the demands of the Premier League are greater than La Liga, especially taking into account there is no winter break in England.

2. Right-back not Araujo’s natural position

Araujo’s ability to play at centre-back and right-back has helped Liverpool cover different positions. However, versatility is not necessarily a reason to make a loan move permanent.

He is primarily a centre-back, but much of his work at Liverpool has come at right-back. Though he has done well in that position so far, his defensive abilities might be exposed when the Reds face teams with top quality left wingers.

Araujo’s inexperience as a right-back could leave Liverpool vulnerable in such situations and could cause them to drop crucial points or suffer a heartbreak in knockout games.

When it comes to centre-back, is Araujo the long term answer to partner Jeremy Jacquet? That would be a big call to make, especially given it involves replacing Virgil van Dijk.

3. Distribution is an area to watch

Araujo’s strength and ability to compete in defensive duels are clear, but Liverpool also need defenders who are comfortable with the ball at their feet.

Playing out from the back requires composure and accurate passing, particularly when opponents press high. A misplaced pass can leave the team exposed and undo good defensive work.

The Uruguayan is capable of playing forward, but he is not considered a good passer who can provide line-breaking passes. Liverpool must decide whether his distribution is consistent enough for the role they want him to perform.

His defensive qualities make him an appealing option, but in the modern game more than just defending is needed and it is not clear Araujo fits the bill on that front.

4. Disciplinary record cannot be ignored

Araujo has been sent off in high-profile European matches, including against Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 and Chelsea in 2025 and Barcelona ended up losing both those games. Those incidents showed how a moment of poor judgement can leave his team in a difficult position.

His aggressive approach is part of what makes him an effective defender, but there is a fine line between making a strong challenge and taking an unnecessary risk. Liverpool cannot afford to have a defender lose his composure in a match where the result is finely balanced.

A couple of red cards do not tell the whole story of a player’s career. Nevertheless, his disciplinary record is another factor Liverpool should weigh up as even an accumulation of yellow cards would mean he would regularly miss games.

5. Attacking contribution from Liverpool’s right-back role

Araujo has provided defensive strength at right-back, but Liverpool may want more from the position going forward. In matches where opponents sit deep, the full-backs are often expected to provide width, overlap with the wingers and deliver dangerous balls into the box.

Those demands make attacking contribution an important part of the role and Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold show how they think about the position.

Araujo’s strengths lie more in his defensive work and Liverpool could decide that a specialist right-back or right wing-back would offer a better balance between defending and supporting attacks.

Liverpool must also consider bringing in a natural right-back with a proven track record in the position. Such players understand when to make overlapping runs, how to provide width and when to deliver crosses into the box to support attacks.

Although the 27-year-old has done well at right-back, these attacking instincts are often developed over years of playing in the position. Liverpool may therefore be better off signing a specialist who can offer more going forward rather than relying on a centre-back to adapt to the role.

Verdict

Araujo has done enough to make Liverpool consider keeping him, particularly given his defensive strength and ability to cover more than one position. However, a permanent transfer is a different decision from bringing in a player on loan to address immediate needs.

His injury history, the club’s recruitment priorities, questions over his distribution and disciplinary record all deserve consideration. Liverpool must also decide whether he offers the attacking qualities they want from their right-back.

With a €55m purchase option, the decision is not a minor one. Araujo could continue to be a useful defender, but Liverpool should not commit to a permanent deal unless they are convinced he is the right fit for their longer-term plans.