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Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft has praised Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai for his attitude after the midfielder insisted that the Reds should always compete for the Premier League title.

Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window of 2023, has established himself as a vital player for the Anfield side.

The Hungary international midfielder has made seven Premier League appearances so far this season and has scored one goal under new boss Andoni Iraola.

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He came off the bench in the 59th minute at Anfield in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

A Liverpool legend criticised Arsenal’s players for repeatedly going to ground during the game, claiming that ‘the referees fall for them’, as the Gunners frustrated the Reds.

Asked during a post-match interview what would constitute a good season for Liverpool, Szoboszlai replied that winning the Premier League would only be enough.

The 26-year-old’s comments have now garnered praise from a former Premier League star.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Fjortoft praised Szoboszlai for his attitude, highlighting the midfielder’s belief that Liverpool should always be competing for the titles and setting their sights so high.

The former Premier League striker wrote on X: “Love Szoboszlai’s attitude here.

– Noen dager følelse det som vi er helt der oppe, mens andre dager føles det som om vi ikke er i nærheten. Det sa Dominik Szoboszlai til @JanAageFjortoft etter nederlaget i toppkampen mot Arsenal🎙️ https://t.co/S1rYRJ2rks — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) November 1, 2026

“He’s clear: a club like Liverpool should always be aiming for the very top.”

The defeat against Arsenal has pushed the Reds down to fifth spot in the Premier League table.

However, Liverpool will need to put the defeat behind them quickly as they prepare for their Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce will be managed by Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt, who has been appointed interim manager following Ismail Kartal’s resignation.

The Anfield side will then travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, in their final fixture before the November international break.

Iraola will be keen to secure two wins from the upcoming two games to enter the break on a positive note.