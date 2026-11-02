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Former Bundesliga boss Steffen Baumgart has insisted that recalling West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug to the Germany squad would not be the right move, despite his electric form at Werder Bremen.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence since returning to his boyhood club on loan during the summer, quickly rediscovering the goalscoring touch that had deserted him at London Stadium.

The German has already found the net 12 times in ten appearances, underlining the impact he has made since his comeback at Werder Bremen.

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The striker is also leading the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals, having played a major role in helping Werder Bremen climb to fifth in the standings.

Although his loan switch did not include an option to buy, Werder Bremen’s sporting director has already expressed a desire to retain Fullkrug beyond the season, with discussions over a potential deal with West Ham likely to take place as the season progresses.

Last month, Fullkrug also spoke warmly about his life at Werder Bremen and the special affection he has been experiencing within the club.

A German journalist recently went as far as describing the Bundesliga outfit’s loan acquisition of the striker as an absolute ‘stroke of genius’.

Club played for Werder Bremen Greuther Furth Nurnberg Hannover Borussia Dortmund West Ham AC Milan Clubs Niclas Fullkrug has played for

Fullkrug will now hope his prolific form earns him a return to the Germany squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, with the squad announcement scheduled for Thursday.

However, Baumgart believes Fullkrug’s impressive form at Werder Bremen may not be enough to secure him a future role in the Germany national team, arguing that the focus should now shift towards preparing younger talents for upcoming major tournaments.

He also acknowledged that Fullkrug currently has a strong case for selection but feels Jurgen Klopp should prioritise the long-term development of the next generation.

Baumgart told German magazine Sport Bild: “He may well be the best striker at the moment.

“But if we’re preparing for the next European Championship and World Cup, I’m fairly certain that it might not work out for him anymore.

“Jurgen Klopp’s job is to develop the team.

“We have a lot of very young, talented players who aren’t yet at Fulle’s level.

“He’s also doing an outstanding job. If he gets called up, nobody is going to complain.

“I understand the thinking that, if you want to build something, you have to take a longer-term approach.

“There’s no question that he deserves it more than anyone right now.

“But the question is: where do we want to go? No, I would also put my faith in the young players. I would focus on developing the national team.”

Last month, a German journalist suggested that Fullkrug’s age could work against him in his bid to earn another call-up to the national team.

Nevertheless, the West Ham loanee will be counting on Klopp putting his faith in the striker’s current form and handing him a route back into the Germany set-up for the first time since last year.

If Fullkrug does get a call-up then that would be welcomed by West Ham as it would only serve to increase his value.