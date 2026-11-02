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Leeds United summer signing Harry Wilson showed a ‘phenomenal’ touch in the clash against Bournemouth as he linked up with Jayden Bogle and James Justin, commentator Adam Pope believes.

Following a strong start to their Premier League campaign, the Whites are now struggling with their form as the wins have dried up along with the goals.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday and are now winless in their last five Premier League games, with real concerns growing.

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While boss Daniel Farke is not yet under pressure, the situation could change, and he especially needs his summer recruits to step up.

Leeds successfully concluded a lengthy chase for Wilson when they signed him in the summer, following the conclusion of his Fulham contract.

The Wales international though has fallen short of expectations, though Whites legend Jon Newsome recently said Wilson just needs some luck.

Pope was hugely encouraged by what he saw from Wilson in the clash against Bournemouth and feels along with Daniel James, he looked in good form and was linking up well.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The commentator also dubbed the costly mistake from goalkeeper James Trafford as ‘a freak thing’ which blew apart their impressive performance against Bournemouth.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (8:59), Pope said: “I think what we cannot overlook is that Dan James and Harry Wilson looked really good, certainly for an hour, didn’t they?

“I thought Wilson’s touch was phenomenal at times.

“The passing between him and Bogle and James Justin on that side.

“And when that first goal, that was ruled out, I thought it was tremendous all round.

“So suddenly you had this defensive performance that looked fine, other than the terrible mistake from Trafford.

“And then it looked like you were adding on the bit that you really want, is to see Wilson doing stuff, James doing stuff, and a goal being provided for Calvert-Lewin.

“So I felt it looked much more, how that’s how Leeds should look now. And it’s just a freak thing that’s blown it apart, I’m afraid.”

Farke will have plenty to consider before Leeds face a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur, who have climbed into the top half of the Premier League table.

Should Leeds drop points against the Lilywhites, they could slip further down the Premier League table, undoing much of their good work at the start of the season.

The Yorkshire club are already exploring ways to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window and have scouted Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, who is also attracting interest from Everton and Sunderland.

Leeds are also keen on Yassir Zabiri, but their pursuit of the striker could get complicated with La Liga giants Barcelona also interested in the player.