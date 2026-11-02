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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore is ‘growing impatient’ when it comes to making an impact at 1.FC Koln and as such is trying too hard, with ‘rash, headless actions’, in the view of a German journalist.

Moore arrived at Koln on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, having spent the previous season north of the border with Scottish side Rangers.

Rangers were keen to bring the attacker back to Ibrox following his impressive displays during his loan spell, but failed to reach an agreement to make the move happen.

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Despite initial suggestions that Koln would not be able to afford a deal for Moore, the Bundesliga club eventually found a way to bring the Tottenham attacking in on loan.

Moore revealed towards the end of last month that he had settled into life at the club and is determined to show his best version

The Tottenham prospect was recently dubbed ‘the best player for Koln against Schalke’ by a Germany legend.

However, Moore has failed to register a goal contribution for the Bundesliga club in seven league appearances so far.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

German journalist Jurgen Kemper has suggested that Moore is becoming increasingly frustrated by his failure to make an impact since joining Koln, with his recent performances indicating that he is trying to force things in search of his first goal contribution.

He criticised the Tottenham man’s decision-making and approach in attacking situations, pointing to his repeated attempts to force his way past opponents, including against Union Berlin, where he struggled to get the better of his markers.

Kemper also noted that the freedom and confidence Moore showed in his early appearances have faded, while his opportunities have become more limited.

However, the journalist believes Moore has the ability and potential to become an influential player for Koln.

He wrote in his column for German outlet Express: “Moore himself also appears to be growing impatient as he waits for his first genuine breakthrough in an FC shirt.

“His recent string of rash, headless actions is difficult to explain otherwise.

“It seems the Englishman is trying to force his luck, repeatedly attempting to bulldoze his way through opponents.

“Against Union, he once again ran into his markers time and again, coming off second best in his attempts to beat them.

“The freedom and ease of his early appearances have disappeared, and his opportunities are becoming increasingly limited.

“Almost a quarter of the season has now passed, yet he has still failed to make a meaningful impact.

“There is no question that he possesses the ability and potential to become a difference-maker for FC, but over the coming weeks he will need to show considerably more purpose and clarity in his actions.”

Moore will be eager to rediscover his best form in Germany, knowing that a disappointing loan spell could damage his chances of securing a place in Tottenham’s first-team plans.

Tottenham will keep a close eye on how Moore does in the coming weeks, with the attacker highly rated in N17.