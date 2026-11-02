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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has come under fire for his poor display and ‘disastrous’ handling of the ball at his feet during Torino’s Serie A defeat against Frosinone.

The 28-year-old entered Sunday’s contest at the PSC Arena on the back of receiving backing from boss Ignazio Abate, who has been encouraged by the progress he had made since arriving in Turin during the summer.

Perri made his ninth appearance between the posts for the Toro, hoping to put in a good performance, but endured another difficult encounter as Frosinone struck twice to leave the visitors empty-handed.

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The defeat marked Torino’s second consecutive league loss, leaving them down in tenth place in the Serie A standings.

Assessing Perri’s performance on Sunday, Italian journalist Sandro Mellano noted that the Brazilian had little to do in the first half before reacting too slowly to Frosinone’s opening goal at the beginning of the second half.

The journalist also pointed out that Perri’s struggles with the ball at his feet nearly proved costly, as two separate mistakes presented opportunities to extend the lead, although the goalkeeper escaped punishment on both occasions.

Mellano, who rated him as four out of ten, wrote on Italian outlet Cuore Toro about the Leeds loanee’s display: “He had virtually nothing to do in the first half.

Leeds star out on loan Willy Gnonto Lucas Perri Sebastiaan Bornauw Joel Piroe Sam Chambers Largie Ramazani First team players out on loan

“After the break, he was slow to get down for Frosinone’s opener [with Emirhan Ilkhan’s deflection proving decisive], then was disastrous with the ball at his feet, nearly gifting [Fares] Ghedjemis a second goal.

“Apparently not content with that mistake, he repeated it in the 73rd minute, only to be let off the hook once again.”

With Perri yet to put together a convincing run of performances in Turin, the pressure to turn his fortunes around is only likely to intensify.

However, a former Torino goalkeeper suggested last week that it remains too early to pass a definitive judgement on Perri, insisting that the Brazilian deserves more time before any firm conclusions are drawn.

The custodian’s continued struggles will nevertheless concern Leeds, as they will further diminish the chances of Torino exercising their €15m option to make his move permanent.

Torino have one more fixture before the international break, as they are set to host Lecce at the weekend, after which Perri will link up with the Brazil squad following his call-up for the upcoming friendlies.