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Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has described Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro as a ‘powerful player’, praising his technical ability and understanding of the game amid interest from Spain.

The Spurs defender enjoyed a memorable summer, helping Spain lift the World Cup and finding the net twice in the six appearances he made during the tournament.

It came on the back of an important campaign with the north London outfit, making 34 appearances in the Premier League and playing a key role in helping them secure 17th place despite a season-long battle against relegation.

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Porro has featured six times under Roberto De Zerbi this season, including against the Villans in September, when he was forced off with an injury as Tottenham lost the fixture.

While he has yet to replicate his summer form at club level, interest in his signature remains, although the Lilywhites are ‘highly unlikely’ to entertain his departure in January.

That stance is hardly surprising, with the defender having committed his future to the club until 2031 by signing a new long-term contract ahead of the World Cup.

Torres highlighted the 27-year-old’s versatility and complete skill set as a full-back, singling out his technical quality and positional awareness as two of his biggest strengths.

Right-back option Country Pedro Porro Spain Archie Gray England Tosin Adarabioyo England Tottenham’s right-back options

He explained that the Tottenham Hotspur defender has a good understanding of when to push forward, drift into central areas or make overlapping runs, helping his side create numerical advantages in attacking positions.

The 29-year-old also pointed to Porro’s physical strength, stressing the variety of qualities he brings to the role.

Torres said in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport: “Despite playing as a full-back, he [Porro] has a very good understanding of many aspects of the game.

“He is comfortable on the ball, reads positioning very well and knows when to push forward, when to make runs inside and when to overlap.

“He creates a lot of numerical advantages and is a very powerful player.”

Barcelona are among the clubs said to be monitoring the situation and will face Unai Emery’s side at the Camp Nou tomorrow in the fourth round of the Champions League.

However, the Catalan giants are yet to decide whether to step up their interest in the Spurs starlet and bring him to La Liga, despite suggestions that he could be considering an exit.

Torres, meanwhile, whose contract at Villa Park runs until the summer of 2028, has also spoken of his desire to return to Spain and rejoin Villarreal once his current deal expires.