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Presenter Adrian Durham has slammed Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner for his comments after the Tricky Trees’ weekend defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Glasner arrived at the City Ground during the summer as successor to Vitor Pereira, following a productive spell in charge of Crystal Palace.

However, the Austrian has so far struggled to replicate his success at Selhurst Park, with his tenure at Nottingham Forest proving a frustrating experience.

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The Tricky Trees currently languish in 19th place in the Premier League after nine rounds, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing Glasner.

The Nottinghamshire outfit are yet to taste victory in any of their last five outings, leaving the pressure mounting on the Austrian to arrest their alarming slide.

Following Saturday’s latest defeat to Brentford, Glasner made headlines with his post-match remarks, insisting that if Nottingham Forest do not change then he will not be affected as he will be at home with his family, while the players will need to pick up the pieces.

Glasner is now keen for no compromises on his part as he battles to get Forest back on track.

Durham, however, made no secret of his disapproval, admitting he would be deeply unhappy to have a manager who spoke so casually about the prospect of losing his position.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The presenter also insisted that such remarks were wholly unacceptable, making his strong reservations about that attitude clear.

Durham said on talkSPORT (2nd November, 22.09): “Talking about Oliver Glasner of Nottingham Forest basically saying if I lose my job I’m not bothered because I can spend some time with my family.

“I’d hate to have a manager like that, absolutely hate my manager or my club to go public and say something like that.

“I think it’s an appalling thing to say.”

With Glasner yet to steer Nottingham Forest clear of trouble, the coming fixtures could prove pivotal in determining his future at the City Ground, with the club facing the increasingly worrying prospect of another relegation battle.

Last month, Dan Ndoye highlighted Nottingham Forest’s ambition to challenge for silverware, with Glasner’s trophy-winning pedigree having offered encouragement, although their current struggles indicate they remain some distance from those aspirations.

Meanwhile, Murillo has recently backed his former club Corinthians to avoid relegation from the Brazilian Serie A despite their ongoing struggles.