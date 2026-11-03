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Torino boss Ignazio Abate ‘wants to correct’ Lucas Perri’s footwork during high pressure moments to prevent the Leeds United loanee from making big errors in games.

The Brazilian custodian has had a tough time since he moved to the Turin-based club last summer on loan; he experienced an underwhelming first campaign at Elland Road and lost his spot between the sticks during it.

Perri has been Torino’s first-choice, which has seen him make eight appearances so far, conceding 13 times, keeping only one clean sheet.

Ahead of next month’s international games, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up the Whites man, who could make his senior international debut.

Abate wants to see the 28-year-old keep improving, but his recent performances have not been encouraging.

The Turin outfit lost 2-0 against Frosinone at the weekend, and the Brazilian custodian’s mistakes were damaging for Abate’s side.

Perri’s performance against Frosinone between the sticks was dubbed ‘disastrous’ by an Italian journalist, who slammed the Brazilian’s ball-handling.

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Toro will be playing Lecce in the league before they go into the international break and Abate wants to see the Leeds loanee make improvements.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Cuore Toro), Abate ‘wants to correct’ Perri when it comes to having the ball at his feet.

The 39-year-old Torino boss considers the goalkeeper as a key part of their build-up from the back and his display at the weekend sabotaged that.

Abate is keen to work on both Perri’s passing and clearing of the ball.

It has been suggested that Perri is going through a delicate phase now, following his mixed performances in Italy.

Torino have put the Leeds on-loan goalkeeper through multiple targeted training sessions and he could be going through more such sessions now.

One former goalkeeper recently urged patience regarding Perri, who will look to impress Toro, who have an option to buy him from Leeds on a permanent deal next summer.