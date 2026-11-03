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Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton believes that it is easy to see why Everton boss David Moyes holds Harrison Armstrong in such high regard, pointing to the midfielder’s all-round qualities.

Despite being viewed as one for the future, the Englishman came close to leaving the Hill Dickinson during the summer, after the Toffees moved towards an agreement with Nottingham Forest.

The prospect of losing Armstrong sparked considerable backlash among supporters, given his long-term potential and homegrown status, with Everton ultimately deciding to pull the plug on the proposed deal.

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Now, the 19-year-old is continuing to flourish in Moyes’ engine room, further vindicating Everton’s decision to keep hold of him.

Armstrong has featured in the starting lineup for all nine of Everton’s Premier League fixtures this term, underlining how quickly he has developed into a key figure in the side.

His quality was once again on display on Monday night as Everton edged Newcastle United 1-0, with the midfielder playing his part in the Toffees’ victory.

Now, Ashton expressed delight at Armstrong’s display on Monday night, pointing out that the midfielder showed exactly why Moyes rates him so highly.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The former striker also highlighted Armstrong’s all-round contribution on the pitch, while admitting he is keen to see more of him in action.

Ashton said on talkSPORT (2nd November, 22:08): “I was so impressed [with Armstrong], especially considering before the match the talk was of Hayden Hackney not getting an opportunity and Armstrong coming straight back into the team.

“You can see why Moyes loves him.

“He’s got so much energy, he’s full of running, defensive effort and understanding, quality on the ball, not afraid to get hold of it in any conditions.

“He handled the occasion at St James’ Park, so, so well.

“First time I’ve seen him live and can’t wait to watch him again.”

Everton are set to welcome Coventry City to the Hill Dickinson on Friday night, with Armstrong eager to retain his place in the starting eleven and build on another promising performance.

Meanwhile, presenter Adrian Durham has also hailed the superb impact Moyes is making with the Toffees squad, insisting his efforts deserve widespread recognition.

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has already called for the club’s next owners to provide the Scottish tactician with significant backing in the transfer market.