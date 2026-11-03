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Celtic have received a boost ahead of their Europa League clash with Besiktas as Black Eagles star man Orkun Kokcu is expected to start on the bench.

The Bhoys entered the Europa League after failing to overcome LASK Linz in the Champions League playoff round.

Martin O’Neill’s men are still searching for their first Europa League win, having lost their last three matches, leaving them second from bottom in the league-phase standings.

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In their last Europa League fixture, the Hoops suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo despite taking an early lead, prompting James McFadden to suggest that Celtic are struggling to cope with adversity.

Celtic’s recent European displays have also raised questions about their standing on the continent, with a veteran journalist expressing concern that the club’s reputation is gradually fading.

The Scottish giants are now set to face Turkish giants Besiktas, who are undefeated in the Europa League so far.

It was recently suggested that the Black Eagles could rest captain Kokcu for their league fixture to ensure he is available against Celtic, having already missed the game against Crystal Palace through injury.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

The Turkish midfielder did not feature for Besiktas in their league game against Kasimpasa, as the Black Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw.

Now, according to Turkish outlet A Spor (via Takvim), Besiktas are planning to bench Kokcu against Celtic and are hoping to include him in the starting lineup in their next league game against Genclerbirligi.

Should the 25-year-old not start against Celtic, it could provide the Hoops with a significant boost in their bid to secure their first Europa League win of the season.

Kokcu has been in impressive form for the Black Eagles, registering four goal contributions in seven Turkish Super Lig appearances.

However, Celtic will head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

O’Neill will hope his side can quickly put the defeat behind them and produce a strong performance against the Turkish outfit.

Celtic still have an opportunity to revive their qualification hopes, and a victory over Besiktas could prove crucial in restoring confidence and getting their European campaign back on track.