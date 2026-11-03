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Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have ‘already planned’ to bump up the salary of Younes Ebnoutalib to make life difficult for interested club Tottenham Hotspur.

Ebnoutalib joined Eintracht Frankfurt during the winter transfer window from fellow German side Elversberg, signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

The German striker has been in impressive form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in eight Bundesliga appearances.

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His potential and continued development mean that eyes are on him and Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are keen on taking him to N17.

However, the German side are reluctant to let their star striker leave just yet and want to have a big say in the matter.

According to German broadcaster Sky Sport, Eintracht Frankfurt are planning to have talks to provide a ‘salary adjustment’ to Ebnoutalib to avoid the player leaving in the upcoming window.

It is suggested that Tottenham and Juventus have already made contact with the player’s entourage as they position themselves.

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The Lilywhites have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this season despite signing Omar Marmoush on loan from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

With Richarlison left out of the squad and Dominic Solanke also struggling to find the net, the N17 side are looking to strengthen their attack.

However, Ebnoutalib still has more than four years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club, giving Eintracht Frankfurt a significant upper hand in the negotiations should Spurs come knocking.

And if he accepts a new deal with a salary increase, it could be game over for Tottenham’s interest, at least in January.

Another player the Lilywhites are interested in is Aleksey Batrakov, but they face competition from fellow Premier League side Liverpool, who have ‘requested a private box’ to watch the Galatasaray midfielder in action in their next Champions League game.