Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s Trabzonspor want to assess Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison’s match fitness before pursuing a move for his signature in the January transfer window.

During the final week of the transfer window, Richarlison attracted considerable interest from Trabzonspor, who were keen to bring the Brazilian to Papara Park.

Having just signed Salah from Liverpool, the Turkish side saw the prospect of pairing two former Premier League stars as an exciting next step in their project.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, despite making a concerted effort to secure his services, Trabzonspor were unable to persuade Tottenham to sanction his departure in September.

The Black Sea Storm are unlikely to view the chapter as closed, with another push for the striker expected when the winter transfer window opens.

In north London, Richarlison has been left on the fringes, having been omitted from Tottenham’s Premier League squad and subsequently missing out on involvement in domestic cup competitions.

After featuring on the opening day of the season in the defeat against Brentford, the 29-year-old has not made another first-team appearance.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

His only outing since then came last month, when he started and played the full match for Tottenham’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy, scoring once, with the opposition manager also expressing his delight at Richarlison’s involvement.

It is understood that Trabzonspor remain interested in the experienced striker, particularly with Tottenham said to have lowered their asking price as his contract enters its final year.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, however, Trabzonspor will first assess Richarlison’s match fitness, given that he will have gone close to four months without regular involvement at the highest level by the time the January window opens.

The Brazilian had a verbal agreement with the Turkish outfit in September and was understood to be pushing Tottenham to approve the move, meaning renewed interest in January is likely to be welcomed by the forward.

However, Trabzonspor may face competition for his signature, with Everton and Flamengo having previously shown interest, while Vasco da Gama are also monitoring the Tottenham striker.

Despite his difficult situation, Richarlison’s attitude has remained positive, with the Brazilian recently earning recognition for taking the time to pose for photographs and sign autographs for fans following the defeat against Cheltenham Town.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have managed to make progress without the number nine after a slow start to the campaign, sitting ninth in the Premier League with 12 points.