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Commentator Adam Pope has revealed that he is not ‘overly concerned’ about Leeds United‘s recent struggles, pointing out that Daniel Farke has been making the best possible use of his available resources.

After an encouraging start to the campaign, Farke’s men are now enduring a difficult spell, which continued over the weekend.

At Dean Court on Saturday, Bournemouth put two goals past the Whites to secure a 2-0 victory and send the visitors home empty-handed.

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The loss extended Leeds’ winless run to five matches, further underlining the unwelcome turn their season has taken in recent weeks after so much positivity.

Their poor form has also taken its toll on their league position, with the Peacocks slipping to eleventh in the Premier League table after nine rounds of fixtures.

However, Pope expressed little concern over Leeds’ performances, pointing to Farke’s handling of his squad against the Cherries and suggesting the German made the most of the options at his disposal.

Pope also feels Leeds have shown enough in their drawn games to warrant better outcomes, with their display against Bournemouth offering another example of a side whose performances have not always been reflected in the results.

Club managed SV Lippstadt Borussia Dortmund II Norwich City Krasnodar Borussia Monchengladbach Leeds United Clubs Daniel Farke has managed

The commentator said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (8.25): “I’m not overly concerned in the sense that, I think they’re getting into good positions, but it’s the penultimate ball that has been poor at times, isn’t it?

“I think he used his resources probably as well as he could have at the weekend, to chase a game they should not have been chasing, let’s be honest.

“If anybody should have been ahead, it should have been Leeds. So I’m not overly concerned.

“I actually think we played well, in games that they have drawn and they have looked like winning but it’s not fallen their way, and I feels that fits into the category.”

Jean-Matteo Bahoya, meanwhile, was introduced late in the Bournemouth clash, with Farke having recently spoken about the unnecessary hype surrounding the Frenchman.

Leeds have one more fixture before the international break, with Tottenham Hotspur set to visit Elland Road on Saturday on the back of an impressive run of form.

Another failure to collect all three points would only intensify the scrutiny surrounding Farke, with the Whites keen to head into the international break on a positive note.

Leeds legend Dominic Matteo has already highlighted the need for greater clinical edge in front of goal, an issue that has undermined the Yorkshire outfit in recent matches.

Meanwhile, Lucas Perri also endured a difficult weekend, coming under criticism for his display in Torino’s Serie A defeat against Frosinone.