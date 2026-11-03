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Former Rangers player and coach Alex Rae has admitted he was a little shocked that Dan Neil was not picked in midfield against Aberdeen at the weekend, with James Penrice preferred.

Penrice, 27, who arrived back in Scotland in the summer after a year in Greece, has been used in multiple roles by Rangers manager Derek McInnes.

Mostly used in his natural left-back position, McInnes has often encouraged Penrice to slot into midfield, providing an extra man in the engine room.

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Then in the 4-0 win against St Johnstone, late last month, McInnes pushed Penrice forward after replacing Dan Neil with Tuur Rommens in the 69th minute.

Penrice’s contributions when stepping into midfield have impressed former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday, who feels it is a shrewd tactical move.

Against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Saturday, Penrice was deployed in midfield, with Neil on the bench; he was later brought on for Rommens after the hour mark at Hampden.

Penrice did not disappoint, setting up Ryan Naderi’s winner in the 83rd minute, helping Rangers set up a final with Hibernian.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rae has been delighted with Penrice’s versatility, but admits he was still shocked when he saw Neil named on the bench in the Aberdeen clash.

“The interesting thing about the boy Penrice is flexibility”, Rae said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (2.20.01).

“He can go into the middle of the park, as he did against Celtic, versatile.

“When I look at that, I think to myself, he is mobile. He has got nice balance to the left-hand side.

“I was a wee bit shocked; obviously Dan Neil came on later on and he has obviously played at a decent level.

“But, I agree in terms of, I have said it so many times, I feel as if Rangers need someone to actually just dictate games and pull the strings, make things happen, be more adventurous playing forward.”

Rae believes when Neil and Nicolas Raskin play, it helps Rangers to keep hold of the ball, but without playing line breaking passes.

And in terms of adding to midfield, Rae thinks the Gers need to offload players first.

“I think Dan Neil and Nico [Raskin] keep it, if you look at the ball retention, it will probably be up above 80, 85, 90 per cent because they never play big raking diags; they never really play killer balls.

“So, for me, add someone like that, but when you actually look at the actual squad of players, that Rangers have in the middle of the park, it goes as far as six or seven central midfielders; if anything they need to get players out of the door before they bring anyone in.”

Raskin continues to be a wanted man, with Besiktas chasing him, but it would still be a big call for McInnes to sanction his sale in the January transfer window.