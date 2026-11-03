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Napoli consider Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel an attractive option given his ‘explosive ball-carrying ability’ on the flank, with it stated he is one to ‘keep an eye on’ when it comes to the Italians’ business.

The 21-year-old faced an uncertain future during the summer window, amid suggestions that he was keen to seek a fresh start elsewhere in pursuit of a more prominent role.

Despite being linked with several clubs, only Galatasaray went as far as making a loan offer, although nothing concrete materialised and Tel ultimately remained in north London.

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The attacker has since enjoyed regular game time this season, accumulating 602 minutes across nine appearances for Spurs.

The Frenchman also found the net against Chelsea last month, with Roberto De Zerbi having hailed his work ethic and long-term potential.

However, the prospect of an exit has not entirely disappeared, with Napoli including the attacker on their shortlist as a ‘popular choice’ for the winter window.

According to Italian outfit Area Napoli, the Gli Azzurri view Tel as an appealing option because of his ‘explosive ball-carrying ability’, particularly his capacity to drive forward from the flanks.

It is suggested Tel is one ‘to keep an eye on’.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Frenchman’s ‘extreme tactical versatility’ has already emerged as another quality that makes him an ideal fit for the Serie A outfit.

Napoli have endured an underwhelming campaign so far, making reinforcements in January a growing priority as they look to strengthen their squad, with Tel potentially among the options they could pursue.

Should the Italian outfit approach Tottenham, the club’s stance on Tel is yet to be clear, although Spurs could well have long-term plans for the attacker.

Nevertheless, Spurs are well placed to demand a significant fee, with the Frenchman’s contract in north London running until 2031.

Tel’s own position is also yet to become clear, with the forward facing a decision over whether to remain part of De Zerbi’s project at Tottenham or consider a fresh opportunity when the winter window opens.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites are firmly intent on keeping hold of Pedro Porro despite interest from La Liga.