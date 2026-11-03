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Rangers goalkeeper Rydnn McGuire has revealed that he sees similarities between himself and former Gers shot-stopper Jack Butland, but has admitted he is also learning from current number 1 Ivor Pandur.

In July, Butland left Scotland for England, signing a two-year deal with newly promoted Hull City after spending three seasons with Rangers.

His departure saw Ivor Pandur arrive from the Tigers to take over as Derek McInnes’ first-choice goalkeeper, with the Croatian making an encouraging start to life between the posts.

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The 26-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets this season, while the Gers sit second in the table, albeit with a game in hand over leaders Celtic.

With Pandur occupying the number one spot, Liam Kelly and McGuire remain the other two goalkeeping options available to McInnes.

The 18-year-old has featured in four matches this term with Rangers B, having enjoyed an outstanding previous campaign in which he was named the Academy Player of the Year for his performances with the Under-19s.

McGuire has underlined the value of learning from both Pandur and Butland, explaining how their contrasting styles have allowed him to take different qualities into his own game.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Scottish custodian praised the Croat’s ability and approachable nature, revealing that the 26-year-old has been willing to offer guidance on areas where he can improve and help him put those lessons into practice.

While McGuire considers his own build and movement more similar to Butland’s, he stressed that he has also been able to learn from Pandur and incorporate aspects of both goalkeepers into his development.

McGuire told RangersTV: “Ivor came in fresh at the start of the season, a little bit later into pre-season after the World Cup, but what a goalkeeper, first of all, and a really nice guy to get along with.

“He’s not afraid to help me as a young one in what I need to do right, what I’m doing wrong, and put stuff into place.

“He’s a completely different goalkeeper from what Jack was, and I probably look at myself more similar to Jack in terms of build, size, and the way I move.

“But that doesn’t mean I can’t take stuff from Ivor as well.

“It’s been good to learn from two completely different goalkeepers, and I have taken stuff into my game that Ivor does, and I took stuff into my game that Jack does.”

The teenager was also named on the substitutes’ bench for Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao last year, although he is yet to make his senior debut.

McInnes, however, has expressed his belief in McGuire’s potential, with the youngster having recently signed a contract extension at Ibrox, underlining the regard in which he is held by the club.