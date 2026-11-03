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Presenter Adrian Durham has lauded the strides Everton boss David Moyes has made with the Toffees squad, insisting it is something everyone should ‘stand back and applaud’ him.

Everton secured their third Premier League victory of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Thierno Barry’s strike proved the difference in the contest, earning the Toffees all three points as they bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats.

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It also marked the Merseyside outfit’s second victory over the Magpies in less than a week, having knocked them out of the EFL Cup as well.

After nine rounds of Premier League action, Everton sit seventh in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, underlining the strength of their campaign so far.

Now, Durham pointed to Everton’s impressive league position, noting that they are even above Bournemouth, who have attracted attention for their performances this season.

The presenter also lavished praise on Moyes, stressing that the Scottish tactician deserves considerable credit for the work being done at the club, describing it as a superb feat that merits recognition.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Durham said on talkSPORT (2nd November, 22:01): “They are up to seventh in the table.

“Everton are two points behind Liverpool. They are above Bournemouth, who many people say are having a brilliant time of it.

“Just how good are Everton doing right now.

“I think you have to stand back and applaud what David Moyes is doing with this Everton squad.

“It’s impressive. Very impressive.”

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has also hailed Moyes for his efforts despite limited spending, urging the club’s next owners to invest in the squad and give him greater backing.

However, last month, former Toffees winger Pat Nevin stressed that avoiding relegation should remain the Merseyside outfit’s primary objective for the season, playing down suggestions that European qualification should be their ambition.

Everton are next set to host Coventry City at the Hill Dickinson on Friday night, with Moyes’ men hoping to head into the international break on a high.