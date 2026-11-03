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Commentator Adam Pope has revealed that he wanted Leeds United to start midfielder Sean Longstaff against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Longstaff arrived at Leeds from boyhood club Newcastle United during the summer transfer window of 2025, signing a four-year deal with the Yorkshire side in search of regular first-team football.

However, the midfielder struggled for regular minutes at Elland Road, playing just over 1,000 minutes in the Premier League last season, with the likes of Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach keeping him out of the side.

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It was suggested that a ‘slightly different’ Leeds could suit Longstaff this season, with the midfielder having more to offer.

However, Longstaff’s situation has not changed under Daniel Farke, with the 29-year-old managing just 45 minutes of playing time across five Premier League appearances this season and being yet to start a game for the Whites.

He came off the bench against Bournemouth on Saturday in the 65th minute, replacing Gabriel Gudmundsson and featuring for the remainder of the game.

Pope expressed surprise at Longstaff not being picked to start the game, admitting the midfielder would have been included in the starting lineup for Leeds had he been selecting it.

Clubs played for Newcastle United Kilmarnock Blackpool Leeds United Clubs Sean Longstaff has played for

The commentator acknowledged that Farke opted to go with Harry Wilson and Dan James instead, and believes the decision almost paid off, further adding that there was nothing more the Leeds boss could have done.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (30:19), he said: “I was surprised. We do question Longstaff [not being picked].

“I think Longstaff maybe should have started that game. That’s how I felt.

“He went with Wilson and James and, I tell you, it so damn nearly worked.

“So I am thinking, what more could he [Farke] do?”

Longstaff will be hoping he can push for more opportunities soon and Leeds’ downturn in form may well give him an opportunity.

Farke is well known for not being keen on changing his starting lineups, but with the wins having dried up and the goals being hard to come by, slotting Longstaff in could be something the German soon considers.

If the midfielder sees no real improvement in his situation by January, he could even be tempted to explore a mid-season move.