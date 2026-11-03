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Commentator Adam Pope believes Leeds United need to beat Tottenham Hotspur to lift the team’s morale before the international break, having gone several games without a win.

The Yorkshire club made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, but have since lost momentum and are struggling to win matches, with scoring goals also an issue.

Leeds dropped down to the bottom half of the Premier League table after losing 2-0 to Bournemouth at the weekend.

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The Whites are now winless in their last five Premier League games, a run that will be concerning for German boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds are now set to face a resurgent Tottenham, who have won their last three Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi, with a real upturn in form.

Pope stressed that Leeds’ winless run has increased the importance of their upcoming meeting with Tottenham, making it a must-win fixture in terms of a morale boost, rather than anything deeper.

He suggested that the Whites need a victory to give the players and fans a lift before the international break.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Pope also dismissed comparisons with other sides, such as Coventry City, who despite winning more games than Leeds are below the Whites in the table.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (25:37), Pope said: “It’s a long time since Leeds have won, I get that.

“And someone suddenly said ‘Coventry have won more games than Leeds’. Yes, but Coventry are below Leeds.

“So, when you get that, that’s why I mean Saturday sort of feels like a must-win.

“Because it sounds like the vibes, everybody needs a lift going into the break. They definitely do.

“I don’t mean it’s a must-win in the sense of anybody’s future or anything like that, or Leeds’ safety in the division. I still think they will be fine.

“But there is a big feeling that they have got to win and get everybody just feeling positive again before we restart after the break.”

Farke will hope that his players step up when they host the north London side this weekend.

Leeds will have to display a strong performance to defeat the Lilywhites as the Yorkshire club have failed to defeat the north London club in their last six encounters, losing five of them.

Meanwhile, Leeds are continuing to assess potential additions ahead of the January transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo among the players they have watched amid competition from Everton and Sunderland.

The Whites have also identified Yassir Zabiri as a possible attacking addition, although Barcelona’s interest in the striker could make it difficult for them to secure his signature.