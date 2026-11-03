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Italian singer and celebrity Fiorentina fan Don Backy has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin, calling him ‘a failed defender’.

Dragusin’s time at Tottenham has been disrupted by inconsistent performances and a serious ACL injury, preventing the Romanian defender from establishing himself as a regular starter since joining from Genoa in 2024.

Seeking more consistent first-team opportunities, the 24-year-old moved to Fiorentina on a season-long loan this summer, later revealing that sporting director Fabio Paratici was a key influence behind his decision.

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The agreement between Fiorentina and Tottenham includes an obligation for the Italian club to sign Dragusin permanently once he makes 22 appearances for La Viola.

The Romanian defender has started every Serie A fixture for Fiorentina so far this season and has also registered an assist, giving Spurs encouragement that the loan move could result in a permanent departure.

Fiorentina have struggled near the bottom of Serie A so far this season, despite Dragusin’s efforts, though they did beat Sassuolo 4-2 on Monday night with the Spurs loanee in the team.

Dragusin does have his admirers, but celebrity Fiorentina fan Backy is not one of them and he has not been pleased with what he has seen.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Backy admitted that, although the mood around the club has improved slightly, he remains dissatisfied with their performances, particularly highlighting the team’s defensive struggles.

The Italian singer singled out Dragusin, describing him as a ‘failed defender’ and saying that despite his height he ‘doesn’t jump’.

Speaking on Radio FirenzeViola, Backy said: “We’re a little more cheerful today, but I’m still not happy.

“We’re struggling, especially defensively.

“Dragusin is a failed defender for me; he’s tall and big and doesn’t jump.

“I’d put [Luca] Ranieri in.”

The Tottenham loanee has also failed to impress a former Fiorentina star, who suggested that the 24-year-old has difficulty when it comes to defending in open space.

However, Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu has backed the Romanian, insisting that the centre-back needs confidence after recovering from a long-term injury.

With a significant part of the season remaining, Dragusin will look to produce strong performances for Fiorentina in the coming games to silence his critics.

La Viola will also be relying on the centre-back to play his part in helping the side climb higher up the Serie A table.