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Former West Brom star Liam Ridgewell has lauded the ‘fantastic job’ of his former team-mate James Morrison at the Hawthorns, describing the Baggies boss as a ‘silent assassin’.

Morrison took charge of the Midlands outfit in February, taking over from Eric Ramsay with the task of keeping West Brom in the Championship.

The tactician successfully guided the Baggies clear of relegation, as they finished 21st in the Championship, just outside the drop zone.

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Ex-striker Sam Parkin since highlighted how West Brom’s decision to take a chance on the former midfielder ultimately paid off.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke also pointed to the freedom Morrison gave his players, allowing them to express themselves.

Morrison has taken West Brom up another level this season, with the Baggies firmly occupying a playoff spot and putting themselves in the frame for a Premier League return.

Ridgewell has now hailed Morrison as a ‘silent assassin’, underlining the superb work he has overseen since taking charge.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The former defender also credited Morrison with restoring stability and steadily moving West Brom up the Championship table.

Ridgewell said on EFL All Access (13:25) about his former team-mate: “He is a silent assassin, I would say, Mozza; he is a great, great lad and has done a fantastic job.

“He is very classy, very calm; [he] steadied that ship.

“Obviously, they have had a few managers go in there; he watched it and recognised what they needed.

“He has put the players in the right position to do what they should be doing in them positions – it sounds easy [but] it’s not easy.

“He has done a great job and is just keeping it quiet.

“They are slowly climbing the table to put themselves in a really good position.”

Back in September, Tony Pulis also spoke highly of Morrison, heaping praise on the work he has overseen at the Hawthorns.

Morrison will be eager to keep West Brom’s playoff hopes well on track, with the Baggies looking to strengthen their promotion push as the season progresses.