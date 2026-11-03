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Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew has expressed his delight at starting for Walsall at the weekend and hopes his performance has done enough to keep him in head coach Lee Grant’s thoughts.

Crew joined Leeds in 2022 from Cardiff City, where he had spent his formative years after arriving at the club aged seven.

At Thorp Arch, the defensive midfielder made his mark across the Under-18 and Under-21 sides, making more than 60 appearances between them.

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In August, the Welsh youngster sealed a season-long loan move to Walsall in search of regular senior football to speed his development.

The League Two outfit became his third loan spell away from Leeds, having previously spent time at Doncaster Rovers on two occasions.

On Saturday, Crew was named in the starting lineup against Colchester United for his sixth start of the season and played a key role in dictating play for large spells, registering 18 carries and two key passes.

The Saddlers secured a 3-1 victory to climb to third in the League Two standings, nine points behind leaders Salford City.

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Crew expressed his satisfaction at being selected by Grant to feature against the U’s, acknowledging that regular involvement is something every young player craves.

However, he stressed the importance of remaining patient and maintaining a strong work ethic on the training pitch while waiting for opportunities to come his way.

The 20-year-old added that it is important to make the most of opportunities when called upon, using time on the pitch to demonstrate his ability, while also expressing hope that his performance had been satisfactory.

The Leeds loanee told Walsall’s in-house media: “[I am] pleased for the gaffer to pick me to play this game.

“You want to play every game as a young player but staying patient, working hard every day on the pitch.

“[You have got to show it] when you come on, you have to make an impact, and get your name into the gaffer’s thoughts.

“[I am] pleased to play today and hopefully the performance was alright.”

Crew has been tipped to make an impact both on and off the pitch in the West Midlands, and will be keen to live up to those expectations with two years remaining on his Leeds United contract.

The midfielder has also set his own standards, telling Walsall supporters to expect more from him and hold him to a higher level of accountability.